Erdogan announces he 'won't allow delays' in Syria deal with U.S.

By REUTERS
August 29, 2019 01:41
ISTANBUL - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's deal with the United States regarding northeast Syria was a correct step towards setting up a "safe zone" there and Ankara would not allow delays in the plan, CNN Turk reported on Thursday.

CNN also cited him as telling reporters during his return trip from meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow that Turkish troops were ready along the border with Syria and that the process with the United States must advance quickly.


