ISTANBUL - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that making Iraq a conflict zone in terms of US-Iran tensions was damaging stability in the region.In a broadcast interview with CNN Turk, Erdogan said Turkey was monitoring with concern the risks arising from the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone on Friday.

