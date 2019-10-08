Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Estimated 40 U.S. state attorneys general will join Facebook probe -source

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 03:18
WASHINGTON - An estimated 40 U.S. state attorneys general will participate in a probe of Facebook Inc , a source said on Monday, which would be a big increase in the number of states joining the investigation.

Some states have raised concerns that Facebook and other big tech companies engage in anti-competitive practices, expose consumer data to potential data breaches and push up advertising prices.


