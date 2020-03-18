Eurovision Song Contest 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

The European Broadcasting Union took to social media Tuesday afternoon to announce that the Eurovision Song Contest will not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"It is with great regret we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam," the show's executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand said in a video uploaded to YouTube. "The escalating spread of the coronavirus throughout Europe and the restrictions put in place by numerous countries and the Dutch authorities makes it impossible for us to host the live event as planned."We are very proud of the Eurovision Song Contest that for 64 years have united people from all around Europe and we are deeply disappointed with the situation."The EBU, together with the host broadcaster and the city... will see if it's possible to host the Eurovision Song Contest in the city of Rotterdam in 2021."Sand continued, saying that it is regrettable that unforeseen circumstances forced the cancellation, but assured that the song contest will come back stronger than ever.
