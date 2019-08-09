Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Family of British teen in Cyprus rape case starts crowdfunding legal fees

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 9, 2019 10:44
A crowdfunding campaign was started by the family of the 19-year-old British tourist arrested in Cyprus for allegedly making a false rape claim, to fund her legal expenses after her lawyer had reportedly quit on Wednesday.

The British youth claimed that 12 Israelis raped her in a hotel in Cyprus' Aiya Napa, but the police released the Israelis after she confessed that the intercourse was done under her consent.The police then arrested the girl for making a false rape claim, as her lawyer quit the case on Wednesday. Her family then started a crowdfunding campaign to pay for a new lawyer to represent her in the case.


