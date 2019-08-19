Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fire breaks out in Eilat hotel: 3 injured

By JPOST.COM STAFF
August 19, 2019 15:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 A 40 year old man in an Eilat hotel was moderately injured, while two other men, aged 43 and 35 were lightly injured from smoke inhalation, according to channel 12 news. MDA teams arrived at the location for emercengy aid and evactuated the victims to Yoseftal hospital in Eilat.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 19, 2019
U.S. records 21 measles cases in a week, worst outbreak since 1992

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings