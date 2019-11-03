Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fire breaks out in a Jerusalem school

By MAARIV ONLINE
November 3, 2019 09:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A fire broke out in a school in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem. Firefighting and rescue teams arrived at scene to carry out firefighting operations. The center of the fire is in an electrical closet on one of the floors. The firefighters and rescue workers are scanning the scene for potentially trapped persons and are ventilating the building because the heavy smoke that accumulated there.



