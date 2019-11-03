Fire breaks out in a Jerusalem school

A fire broke out in a school in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem. Firefighting and rescue teams arrived at scene to carry out firefighting operations. The center of the fire is in an electrical closet on one of the floors. The firefighters and rescue workers are scanning the scene for potentially trapped persons and are ventilating the building because the heavy smoke that accumulated there.







