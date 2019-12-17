Firefighters attempting to seal massive gas leak in Jerusalem

Seven firefighting teams are conducting advanced field operations to seal a massive leak from a gas tanker in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze'ev in order to prevent the ignition and explosion of the large amount of gas leaking from the tanker.The Israel Electric Corporation cut off electricity on the streets near the tanker in order to avoid an electric spark igniting the gas and causing an explosion.Monitoring engineers from the Israel Fire and Rescue Services in the Jerusalem District are conducting monitoring operations with advanced explosive detectors and at this point are measuring high amounts of gas in the area of the leak.Magen David Adom medics and Israel Police are at the scene directing traffic and distancing civilians from the leak.