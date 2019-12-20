The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 14:27
Health officials in eastern Congo have documented the first relapse in the current Ebola epidemic, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has so far infected more than 3,300 people and killed more than 2,200 since the middle of last year, making it the second-worst on record.In early December, Congolese health authorities reported that a survivor in Mabalako, North Kivu province, had fallen ill with the virus again. Preliminary tests have since classified it as a relapse, the WHO said in a weekly report.
Eleven new Ebola cases were confirmed in the past week, all of whom are believed to have caught the virus from the person who relapsed, according to the WHO. Overall the case was a potential source of infection for 28 people, it said.
