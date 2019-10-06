Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Eight people killed and 15 wounded in fresh clashes in Baghdad

The clashes were in Sadr city, a sprawling residential district of the Iraqi capital, and added to a death toll of more than 100 people killed in less than a week.

By REUTERS
October 6, 2019 21:40
Men carry the coffin of a demonstrator who was killed during anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq October 4, 2019. Picture taken October 4, 2019. (photo credit: WISSIM AL-OKILI/REUTERS)

BAGHDAD - At least eight people were killed and 25 wounded in new clashes between protesters and police in eastern Baghdad on Sunday, police and medical sources said.

The clashes were in Sadr city, a sprawling residential district of the Iraqi capital, and added to a death toll of more than 100 people killed in less than a week of protests over corruption and unemployment.

Police, backed by the army, used live rounds and tear gas to disperse the crowds at two separate locations in Sadr City, police said.



The protests pose the biggest security and political challenge for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government since it took power a year ago, and have revived fears of a new spiral of violence that could suck in influential militia groups.

Two years after oil-producing Iraq declared the defeat of Islamic State, security has improved but corruption is rampant, wrecked infrastructure has not been rebuilt and jobs are scarce.


