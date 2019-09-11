Five rockets fired from Gaza, three land in open fields – Report

Five rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, early reports claim, and three rockets were reported to have landed in open territory.



The unconfirmed reports follow rocket sirens heard in Ashkelon.



The IDF is investigating the cause of the sirens.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });