Foreign Ministry confirms Israeli envoy to Jordan summoned

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 18, 2019 17:14
Israel’s ambassador to Jordan Amir Weisboard was summoned by the Jordanian government on Sunday for a clarification talk concerning the conduct of Israeli security services on Temple Mount.

Two young Palestinians were shot near Chain Gate in the old city of Jerusalem on August 15 after they stabbed a police officer. They were shot by other officers on the scene.  


