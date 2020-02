The Foreign Ministry in monitoring the information coming in from Thailand (and other Southeast-Asian countries) and the data coming in from organizations tasked with dealing with the issue, such as the World Health Organization (WHO)and we are holding daily status assessments on the topic."Translated by Idan Zonshine.

Israel's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday afternoon, saying that "contrary to a number of media reports, a travel warning has not been issued so far in Thailand as a result of the spread of the coronavirus."