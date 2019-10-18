Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former Supreme Court President Meir Shamgar dies at 94

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 18, 2019 10:30
Former Supreme Court President Meir Shamgar passed away on Friday at the age of 94.

Shamgar was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1975, after serving as Attorney General. He became the president of the Court in 1983 - a position he held until 1995, when he turned 70.

Among others, he served as the head of the Rabin State Commission.


