Four Palestinians arrested in connection with the murder of Dvir Sorek

18-year-old victim was found stabbed to death on Thursday outside the gates of the Migdal Oz settlement.

August 10, 2019 09:17
IDF solders of the Southern Command take part in a drill . (photo credit: IDF)

Four Palestinians have been arrested near Hebron in connection with the terrorist attack that left Dvir Sorek dead, according to Ynet. 

The Palestinian Authority reported that three men and a woman were arrested by IDF forces in Beit Kahil. Soldiers have been searching throughout the area in hopes of finding those responsible for the death of the Israeli teenager. 

These arrests come just hours after another man was arrested and his car confiscated for being involved in the murder. Sources have not said if the 29-year-old was at the crime scene or if his car was just used to carry out the crime. 

Dvir Sorek, 18, was found dead outside the gates of the Migdal Oz settlement with multiple stab wounds. Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a manhunt was underway to find those responsible. 

Sorek was the grandson of Rabbi Binyamin Herling, who was also killed in a terror attack in the West Bank nearly 20 years ago. 

The teenager was enrolled in the Hesder military program at the Orthodox Machanayim Yeshiva in Migdal Oz, where he would have simultaneously been a yeshiva student and served as a soldier in the IDF.


