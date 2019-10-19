Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Four Palestinians shot at near the Gaza border, one injured - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 19, 2019 09:21
Palestinian media claims that IDF troops opened fire on four Palestinians approaching the Gaza border fence, reportedly with the intent of infiltrating Israel, Walla reported on Saturday. The Palestinians also claim that one suspect was injured.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that it was not aware of any reported injuries, according to Walla.


