Four Palestinians shot at near the Gaza border, one injured - report

Palestinian media claims that IDF troops opened fire on four Palestinians approaching the Gaza border fence, reportedly with the intent of infiltrating Israel, Walla reported on Saturday. The Palestinians also claim that one suspect was injured.



The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that it was not aware of any reported injuries, according to Walla.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });