France says Iranian activist Zam had refugee status in France

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 15:15
PARIS - Iranian activist Rouhollah Zam, who has been captured by Iran, had refugee status in France, the French foreign ministry said on Wednesday, condemning his arrest.

The ministry also said it had no details of the circumstances surrounding Zam's arrest.


