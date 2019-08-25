France says it told G7 partners "early enough" of Iran's Zarif visit

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
August 25, 2019 21:32
BIARRITZ, France - France told its G7 partners of the Iranian foreign minister's surprise visit for side talks at a summit as soon as it was possible, a French official said on Sunday, after the White House said the move had surprised President Donald Trump.

"It was all organized at very short notice," an Elysee official told Reuters. "It all happened within a small window. Other countries were informed as soon as possible. It all happened in a matter of hours."



Asked why other countries weren't told earlier of the surprise visit, the Elysee official said: "They were informed early enough," adding that the diplomatic situation was too sensitive.

Iran's foreign minister flew in for side talks at the G7 summit on Sunday as host France ramped up efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington.


