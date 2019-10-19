France's Macron calls on UK's Johnson to clarify Brexit

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron pressed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday to clarify his country's position over Brexit after Johnson lost a vote in parliament, obliging him to seek a delayed departure from the European Union.



"The president held a conversation with the British prime minister and shared his view for the need for a swift clarification," an official at the French presidency told Reuters."He signaled a delay would be in no one's interest," the official added.



