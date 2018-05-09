May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

France's Macron tells Iran's Rouhani to stick with nuclear deal

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 18:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in a telephone call on Wednesday to respect in entirety the 2015 nuclear deal despite the US decision to pull out of it.

"The French president and the Iranian president agreed to continue their joint work with all concerned states in order to keep implementing the nuclear deal and preserve regional stability," Macron's office said in a statement.

Macron assured Rouhani of France's desire to keep the nuclear accord alive and pressed Tehran to do the same.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 9, 2018
Iran tensions see Netanyahu climbing in the polls

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut