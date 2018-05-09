France's Macron tells Iran's Rouhani to stick with nuclear deal

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in a telephone call on Wednesday to respect in entirety the 2015 nuclear deal despite the US decision to pull out of it.



"The French president and the Iranian president agreed to continue their joint work with all concerned states in order to keep implementing the nuclear deal and preserve regional stability," Macron's office said in a statement.



Macron assured Rouhani of France's desire to keep the nuclear accord alive and pressed Tehran to do the same.



