Gantz: I stand with Netanyahu against Iran, he will stand with me when I am PM

Benny Gantz speaks at the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 17, 2019.
(photo credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The views and actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival in the April 9 election, former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, are the same, Gantz said in a speech Sunday at the Munich Security Conference.
Gantz did not speak in the main hall, where Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke minutes before. He spoke in a side room, to mostly Israeli reporters, in what was his first address in English and abroad since entering politics two months ago.
"It is no secret that Prime Minister Netanyahu is my political rival and we disagree on many issues,” Gantz said. “But make no mistakes – we are both devoted sons of the same nation. When Israel's security is under threat, there is no daylight between us.
On this critical issue there is no right or left. There is no coalition or opposition.
When it comes to defending Israel- we are united. I am standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Prime Minister Netanyahu in the fight against Iran's aggression. I am certain he will do the same when I will be the Prime Minister of Israel.”
Gantz promised that as prime minister, he would not let Iran take over Syria, Lebanon or the Gaza Strip or obtain nuclear weapons. Reacting to Zarif's speech, he asked participants not to be fooled by him, saying that as chief of staff of the IDF, he saw Iran's evil doings.
"Iran threatens Europe, not just Israel," he said. Noting that he was speaking as the son of Holocaust survivors, he said "the Jewish people and Jewish state will always protect ourselves by ourselves."
Gantz called on Europe to designate Hizbullah as a terror organization. He said inaction on that call was unacceptable.
"Hezbollah is the most dangerous terror organization in the world and has more firepower than most NATO countries," he said
Gantz vowed that if elected there would be a regional cooperation initiative in the Middle East.
"Only a strong and security Israel can achieve a lasting peace," he said. "In many ways, Arabs and Israelis are closer than ever before and Arab countries are starting to realize that Israel is part of the solution, not the problem."
Netanyahu took a jab at Gantz at Sunday's cabinet meeting,
saying that he was “hitchhiking” on his own fervent opposition to the Iranian nuclear deal.
"For years I have vigorously led the opposition to the dangerous nuclear agreement with Iran. I had to face the whole world and also some of the heads of the security branches in Israel who said that the agreement is not terrible and that it is possible to see the cup half-full. But I insisted, and my insistence brought about a historic change of course,” Netanyahu said.
"Now there are all kinds of hitchhikers riding the wave,” Netanyahu added, “but the public knows how to distinguish between true leadership and amateurish imitations."
Netanyahu himself cancelled his own participation in the Munich conference.
Shas criticized Gantz for flying to the speech on Shabbat. The party said it was disrespectful to Shabbat observers that Gantz did not respect the day of rest.Herb Keinon contributed to this report
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>