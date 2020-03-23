Gantz: Netanyahu tried to paralyze the Knesset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to paralyze the Knesset "in an unprecedented act," Blue and White leader Benny Gantz told a near-empty Knesset on Monday evening.Gantz started his speech by calling for unity, and called on Netanyahu to condemn Likud ministers who spoke against respecting the Supreme Court."The cynical attempt to condition coalition talks on harming our democracy won't work," Gantz continued. He vowed to have a vote on replacing Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein who has led the Knesset into a state of paralysis after he refused to allow commitees to be convened that would allow him to be replaced in his position.The High Court of Justice asked Edelstein on Monday morning if he would allow a vote to potentially replace him to go forward by Wednesday.Gantz also made an error during his speech when he mistakenly announced that he will "defeat democracy," before quickly correcting himself to say, "defeat coronavirus."