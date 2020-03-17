Gantz briefed on coronavirus at Netanyahu's request

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz received a briefing on the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday from Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov and National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabat. Gantz pledged his party's support to the effort against the virus.The fact that the meeting was set up by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu organized the meeting was seen as a sign of warming ties between Netanyahu and Gantz. But Netanyahu taking credit for the meeting was seen as a sign of continued tension .