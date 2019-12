Blue and White leader Benny Gantz lit Hanukkah candles at the Western Wall on Sunday evening, comparing IDF soldiers to ancient Maccabees.Standing next to Chief Sephardi Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Gantz likened the people of Israel to the Western Wall. “This sacred wall behind me has small, medium and large stones, as do our Israeli people”, he said.Gantz then called for unity among the various groups in Israel.The Maccabees were the Jewish Fighters honored during the holiday of Hanukkah