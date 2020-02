Blue and White leader Benny Gantz declined to debate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on live television saying on Wednesday, “I don’t work for him.”

Gantz said that the offer of a debate that Netanyahu made on Tuesday evening was"political spin" and added "I won’t be a part of it.”

Netanyahu responded by saying that Gantz is running scared.

“Gantz is afraid of confrontation and he knows why,” Netanyahu said, “Israel needs a strong leader, not a coward.”