German defense minister wants U.N. mandate for Syria safe zone

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 13:03
BERLIN - Germany's defense minister has told lawmakers she wants to get the U.N. Security Council to approve a safe zone in northern Syria, a source said on Wednesday.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said NATO partners had signaled readiness to discuss her proposal, which was made public on Monday, two sources said.


