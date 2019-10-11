German synagogue gunman admits to anti-Semitic motive

BERLIN - The man accused of killing two in a gun attack near a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle has admitted to the crime and to having a far-right, antisemitic motivation, German media outlets reported on Friday.



Stephan B., who published an openly racist and anti-Semitic manifesto and live-streamed the shooting on Wednesday, gave a detailed account of the incident to a judge at Germany's federal court of justice, the reports said



