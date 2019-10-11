Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

German synagogue gunman admits to anti-Semitic motive

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 11:50
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BERLIN - The man accused of killing two in a gun attack near a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle has admitted to the crime and to having a far-right, antisemitic motivation, German media outlets reported on Friday.

Stephan B., who published an openly racist and anti-Semitic manifesto and live-streamed the shooting on Wednesday, gave a detailed account of the incident to a judge at Germany's federal court of justice, the reports said


Related Content

Breaking news
October 11, 2019
Mexican president urges Pelosi to get USMCA trade deal approved

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings