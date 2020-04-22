The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Germany approves first trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

By REUTERS  
APRIL 22, 2020 13:18
Germany's vaccines regulator approved live human testing of a potential vaccine against the Covid-19 virus developed by German biotech company BioNTech , the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.
The trial, only the fourth worldwide of a preventive agent targeting the virus behind the global pandemic, will be conducted on 200 healthy people aged between 18 and 55 in the first stage, and on further people, including those at higher risk from the disease, in a second stage.
BioNTech said it was developing the vaccine candidate, named BNT162, together with its partner, pharma giant Pfizer. Tests of the vaccine were also planned in the United States, once regulatory approval for testing on humans had been secured there.
Iran coronavirus death toll rises by 94 to 5,391
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 01:52 PM
Oil hits lowest this century as coronavirus crisis hammers demand
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 12:39 PM
Spain to let children out, aims for lockdown easing by late May
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 12:35 PM
China reports 30 new coronavirus cases in mainland, up from day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 12:34 PM
Coronavirus patient prematurely gives birth to twins, one of them dies
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 12:23 PM
Police in English town warn public about man with weapons
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 12:10 PM
Israeli man stabs spouse at supermarket in Afula and escapes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 12:07 PM
Israeli man dies in a paragliding accident in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST LITE STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 11:19 AM
Number of coronavirus cases in Poland exceeds 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 11:18 AM
Russia's confirmed coronavirus cases reach 58,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 10:40 AM
Financial Times analysis sees UK coronavirus death toll at 41,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 10:34 AM
Construction accident in Rishon Lezion, forces search for trapped workers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 10:19 AM
Coronavirus: 187 people dead; 14,326 infected
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 09:24 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 07:53 AM
IDF demolishes illegal buildings in the West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 06:30 AM
