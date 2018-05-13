May 13 2018
Germany hopes to change U.S. stance on Iran deal through talks

By REUTERS
May 13, 2018
BERLIN - Germany views the U.S. decision to withdraw unilaterally from a key nuclear deal with Iran as wrong and Berlin hopes Washington can still be convinced to refrain from punishing foreign firms doing business there, the economy minister said on Sunday.

"There'll be a deadline of up to 90 days," Peter Altmaier told ZDF public television, referring to a time limit for foreign firms to comply with the U.S. sanctions or face penalties. "In this time, we'll use all possibilities to persuade the U.S. government to change its behavior," he said.

"That can be achieved through talks and by explaining that everybody will be losing at the end if we are running into a worldwide escalation of unilateral measures," Altmaier added.


