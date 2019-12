Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar, who went head-to-head last week with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the spot of head of the Likud party, tweeted on Sunday morning that threats do not work on him.Sa'ar tweeted the front page if Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot, which has a photograph of him with the quote, "If Sa'ar makes more mistakes, he will be erased.""Did you not learn yet that threats do not work on me?" Sa'ar tweeted in response. "This is not the way of the Likud."