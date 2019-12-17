Gideon Sa'ar appeals for cameras in Likud primary race

Likud leadership candidate Gideon Sa'ar filed an appeal to the Likud and the Central Elections Committee on Tuesday asking for his representatives at polling stations at the December 26 primaries to use cameras to report wrong-doings.Sa'ar's attorneys wrote in the appeal that enabling the cameras in polling stations will ensure the "purity of the elections" and guarantee that the race will be fair, clean and democratic while also maintaining the right to privacy in the vote.Sa'ar noted in the appeal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked for cameras in the September 17 general election in order to combat wrong-doing and he should be allowed to do the same inside his own party