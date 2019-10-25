Governments pledge $9.8 bln for global climate fund

PARIS - Donor governments pledged $9.8 billion in fresh financing for the Green Climate Fund, set up to help developing nations tackle global warming, the head of France's Treasury said on Friday.



Environmental and development funds like Oxfam had hoped that the pledging conference in Paris would raise as much as $15 billion to help meet developing countries' needs.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });