Greenblatt: U.S. stands with Israel after Hezbollah attack

US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt said the US stands with Israel and fully supports its right to defend itself in tweet on Sunday after Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel from Lebanon.



Missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel. Iran has proxies in Lebanon & Gaza that harm Israel, undermine chances for peace & threaten a better future for Palestinians. The US stands w/ Israel & fully supports its right to defend itself against all attacks. — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) September 1, 2019

“Missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel,” he wrote, “Iran has proxies in Lebanon and Gaza that harm Israel.”The IDF retaliated with a series of strikes in Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that IDF soldiers were not harmed and “not even scratched” during the Hezbollah attack.

