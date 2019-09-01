Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Greenblatt: U.S. stands with Israel after Hezbollah attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 1, 2019 20:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt said the US stands with Israel and fully supports its right to defend itself in tweet on Sunday after Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel from Lebanon. 


“Missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel,” he wrote, “Iran has proxies in Lebanon and Gaza that harm Israel.”

The IDF retaliated with a series of strikes in Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that IDF soldiers were not harmed and “not even scratched” during the Hezbollah attack.


