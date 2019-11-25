The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

HRW official: Sad that Omar Shakir is being deported

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 12:23
Human Rights Watch's official attorney Kenneth Roth, spoke at a press conference in Israel today, condemning the deportation of Human Rights Watch worker Omar Shakir.
"If Israel can decide who our researcher and officials are, then they can hide certain issues. China will say you can't monitor shin jen. Saudis will cut off certain areas from being checked. Israel doesn't want the world to focus on systematic oppression of the settlement regime," Roth said.A second Human Rights Watch official Eric Goldstein said, "The European Court of Justice just ruled that settlements are illegal and products from settlements must be labeled. HRW critique is mainstream and Israeli government efforts to hide occupation won’t succeed."
Uber to appeal London license loss decision
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:40 PM
Uber stripped of London operating license, again
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:34 PM
Turkey not resuming military operation in northeast Syria -security source
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:33 PM
UK man pleads guilty to immigration, property offences in truck deaths case
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:30 PM
Navy SEAL case closed as far as top U.S. general concerned
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:28 PM
Former PM Blair on Labour's Corbyn: Revolutions always end badly
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:01 PM
Former PM Blair says Britain is a mess
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:00 PM
Australia PM says allegation of China interference disturbing
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 07:38 AM
Both UK parties are peddling fantasies, says former PM Blair
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 07:30 AM
Pentagon chief wants Navy secretary to resign over SEAL case
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 07:25 AM
IDF arrest 15 suspects in the West Bank overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 07:10 AM
Lebanon: Hezbollah supporters clash with demonstrators in Beirut
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 03:38 AM
Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 02:21 AM
UK's Johnson offers up new Brexit promise for Christmas
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 01:26 AM
Hong Kong democrats cheer landslide in elections amid political crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 01:06 AM
