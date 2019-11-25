HRW official: Sad that Omar Shakir is being deported

Human Rights Watch's official attorney Kenneth Roth, spoke at a press conference in Israel today, condemning the deportation of Human Rights Watch worker Omar Shakir."If Israel can decide who our researcher and officials are, then they can hide certain issues. China will say you can't monitor shin jen. Saudis will cut off certain areas from being checked. Israel doesn't want the world to focus on systematic oppression of the settlement regime," Roth said.A second Human Rights Watch official Eric Goldstein said, "The European Court of Justice just ruled that settlements are illegal and products from settlements must be labeled. HRW critique is mainstream and Israeli government efforts to hide occupation won’t succeed."