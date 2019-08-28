Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas head said he will reveal the sources of the Gaza explosions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 02:50
 Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, promised "to reveal the source of the explosions" in Gaza late Tuesday night, leaving three dead. 

He continued to say, "Everything is under control and the explosions will not be able to undermine the stability of our people."We urge our people to demonstrate composure, especially that we, together with the security forces, are able to deal with the greatest wisdom. We need to curb rumors and listen to the Ministry of the Interiors sources. We are confident that we will reach all the parties involved in these bombings."

The IDF has denied responsibility of the attacks

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, four mortars were fired from Gaza into Israel. According to the IDF, one fell in open territory next to the border fence while the other three fell inside the Strip. There were no casualties or injuries. 


