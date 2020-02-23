Hamas official: we have not reached an understanding with Israel

Following the recent rise in tensions along the Gaza border, a Hamas official said that they have yet to reach an understanding with Israel, until it "[meets] its commitments," according to a Ynet report.The official, Mahmoud al-Zahar, addressed the issue of an arrangement with Israel, saying that "Hamas has not reached new understandings of calm with Israel." He explained that "the resistance is putting pressure on Israel and forcing it to open the crossings, expand the fishing area and continue supplying electricity."