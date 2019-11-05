Head of IAF meets senior commanders to discuss security challenges in North

During the security briefing, discussions were held with the Head of the Northern Command, Amir Baram, regarding perspectives on potential operations and war, in addition to an open discussion of operational realities and security challenges on the battlefield in times of emergency.



Tours of the Lebanese border and its terror tunnels were also provided.The purpose of the forum was aimed at enhancing cooperation among different sectors of the Israel Defense Forces.





