Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Head of IAF meets senior commanders to discuss security challenges in North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 20:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

During the security briefing, discussions were held with the Head of the Northern Command, Amir Baram, regarding perspectives on potential operations and war, in addition to an open discussion of operational realities and security challenges on the battlefield in times of emergency.

Tours of the Lebanese border and its terror tunnels were also provided.The purpose of the forum was aimed at enhancing cooperation among different sectors of the Israel Defense Forces.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 5, 2019
Iran will enrich uranium to 5% at Fordow nuclear site -official

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings