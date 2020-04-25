Ya'acov Litzman leaving Health Ministry

Unpopular Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman has made a final decision to leave his post in favor of the Construction and Housing portfolio, Channel 12 reported on Saturday night.According to the as yet unconfirmed report, Litzman told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday that he would agree to switch portfolios as long as the Construction and Housing Ministry will include the powerful Israel Lands Authority. Blue and White is expected to ask for the Health portfolio and while it was earlier expected to trade the Foreign Ministry for it and make MK Gabi Ashkenazi the next minister of health, Ashkenazi said on Saturday that the party wanted the post for a professional appointment. The party's candidate would be Sheba Medical Center director-general Dr Yitshak Kreiss, who is a reserve brigadier general and was close to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in the IDF. Ashkenazi does not want to give up the Foreign Affairs portfolio, because he wants to be involved in applying sovereignty in July and limit its scope as much as possible. Another possibility is that Ashkenazi would give up the Foreign Ministry and it would be given to former Knesset speaker Yui Edelstein, or Ashkenazi would keep it and drop Blue and White's veto on Edelstein returning to his old post.An official in Litzman’s office told The Jerusalem Post in response that “talk and rumours like this did not start today,” adding that “There is pressure from here and there,” but that “no decision has been made.”Litzman met with Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon to discuss the issue, which had been previously discussed due to Blue and White’s original demands that it take control of the Health Ministry, demands which were then rejected.The minister has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, although Channel 12’s report stated that politicians involved in the matter have stated that him moving ministry is not related to such criticism.A Channel 13 poll last week found that 67% of the public was unsatisfied with Litzman's handling of the coronavirus crisis. By contrast, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett have received positive grades. Bennett has refused to answer questions about whether he would be interested in the Health portfolio.