Health Ministry reports 36 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, no new deaths

The Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 16,444, up by 36 in the past 24 hours.According to the Ministry however, only 4,886 of those are active cases, while 11,313 people have already been confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19.No new deaths were reported on Saturday morning, marking the first full day Israel has gone without a COVID-19 related death in over a month.However, the number of intubated patients has risen from 64 to 65 since Friday morning, out of the 84 patients who are classified in serious condition.