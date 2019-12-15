Hebron Yeshiva shut down due to fire safety violations

The Hebron Yeshiva in Jerusalem was issued an order to stop operating immediately after it was found that the yeshiva isn't up to fire safety standards on Sunday, according to Maariv. The yeshiva teaches and houses dozens of students."The winter is just beginning, and we're already experiencing in Jerusalem, and in Israel in general, a number of incidents in which civilians were injured as a result of fires," said Nissim Twito, commander of the Fire and Rescue Services in Jerusalem. "The fires broke out in houses without fire safety measures and makeshift houses which were death traps. We will weigh on those who are dismissive of the peace and security of the public."