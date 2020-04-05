The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Mossad blamed for assassination of Hezbollah commander - report

Younis was 'responsible for pursuing spies and collaborators.' Sources stated that Younis was on a mission pursuing a target when he was ambushed.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
APRIL 6, 2020 11:09
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
(photo credit: REUTERS)
After a Hezbollah commander in charge of pursuing spies and collaborators was found killed in southern Lebanon over the weekend, Lebanese and Iranian media began reporting that the Mossad "and its mercenaries" were suspects in the assassination.
Hezbollah commander Ali Mohammed Younis was killed by unknown assassins in southern Lebanon on Saturday.
The Hezbollah commander was “responsible for pursuing spies and collaborators,” according to unofficial statements, the Iranian Fars news agency reported. The Fars report included an image of a body lying next to an open vehicle.
Hezbollah sources said Younis was found stabbed to death in his vehicle, Lebanese MTV news reported. He was found south of Nabatiya, Sputnik news reported.
A body was found on Saturday at the same location with stab and bullet wounds, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported. The report included an image that appeared the same as the image published in the Iranian reports about Younis’s death. A suspect has been arrested, NNA reported.
Al-Quds Al-Araby reported that the statement issued by Hezbollah mourning Younis indicated that his death was connected to his work, adding that the death may have also been due to differences between Younis and another group over financial issues.
The Janoubia news website reported that Younis had been working for a while on a "sensitive file." Sources told the website that Younis was on a mission pursuing a target when he was ambushed by three vehicles and killed. Another person traveling with him was injured in the incident and mistakenly believed to be the murderer, according to Janoubia. It is unclear if he is the suspect that NNA reported.
Hezbollah forces cordoned off the area and began investigating the incident due to the "sensitive case" in which Younis was involved.
Younis was a “close associate” of former IGRC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Sputnik reported.
Preliminary information indicates that a professional party carried out the assassination, the sources told Janoubia. "The information provided by Hezbollah suggests that the assassination of Younis was carried out by the Israeli Mossad and its agents," reported Janoubia. Fars and Al-Quds Al-Araby quoted Janoubia's claims in their reports on the incident as well.
The assassination of Younis occurred just two weeks after unknown assailants killed Antoine Hayek, a former member of the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army militia, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. The killing of Hayek occurred three days after Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese-American who belonged to the same militia, was airlifted out of the country.
The Hezbollah sources told Janoubia that there is no relationship between the assassination of Younis and the killing of Hayek. Last year, former senior Hezbollah official Ali Hatoum was found shot to death in his home near Bourj Al-Barajneh, south of Beirut, NNA reported.
Video of a minaret announcing Younis’s death in southern Lebanon was shared by the Iranian Tasnim news agency on its Twitter account.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is expected to speak at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to mark the middle of Shabaan, the month before Ramadan.


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon lebanon assassination
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by