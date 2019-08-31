Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hezbollah has enough precision-guided missiles for confrontation - report

By REUTERS
August 31, 2019 21:39
Hezbollah has enough precision-guided missiles in Lebanon for any confrontation with Israel, the Iran-backed movement's leader said on Saturday, denying Israeli claims that the group harbors facilities to build the weapons.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said drones like the ones used in an attack in Beirut's suburbs, which he blames on Israel, open the door to assassinations if left unanswered.


