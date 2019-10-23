Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF drone shot down in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the drone was shot down by a civilian with a hunting rifle over the Fatima Gate.

By
October 23, 2019 09:07
1 minute read.
A drone is seen over the border between Israel and Gaza in June

A drone is seen over the border between Israel and Gaza in June. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

An IDF drone crashed in Lebanese territory near the Israel-Lebanon border on Wednesday morning. Conflicting reports of the cause of the crash emerged from Lebanon soon after.

The Hezbollah terrorist movement shot down a drone near the Fatima Gate along the Lebanon-Israel border on Wednesday morning, according to Lebanese broadcaster MTV.

Sky News Arabia reported that an Israeli drone crashed in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the drone was shot down by a civilian with a hunting rifle over the Fatima Gate.

The IDF confirmed that a small surveillance drone fell on the Lebanese side of the border during standard security activity in the area, but did not specify whether the drone was shot down or fell. There was no mention of whether any security information was compromised or not in the incident. According to Army Radio, usually the IDF states whether any information was compromised.

Video of the incident was shared on social media and by the Lebanese broadcaster MTV.



In September, Hezbollah claimed to have shot down a drone over south Lebanon. The IDF denied the claims that it was shot down, stating that a small surveillance drone crashed and no intelligence was compromised.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Related Content

October 18, 2019
The country needs to rethink its policy regarding Gaza

By YOSSI MELMAN/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings