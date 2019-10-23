IDF drone shot down in southern Lebanon

A drone is seen over the border between Israel and Gaza in June. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

An IDF drone crashed in Lebanese territory near the Israel-Lebanon border on Wednesday morning. Conflicting reports of the cause of the crash emerged from Lebanon soon after.



The Hezbollah terrorist movement shot down a drone near the Fatima Gate along the Lebanon-Israel border on Wednesday morning, according to Lebanese broadcaster MTV.

اسقاط مسيرة صغيرة فوق بوابة فاطمة الان

جيش #اوهن_من_بيت_العنكبوت pic.twitter.com/lMVxN60szt — محمد حسين مع الله وحزبووووو (@I9peC77lbflDHyf) October 23, 2019

Sky News Arabia reported that an Israeli drone crashed in southern Lebanon.The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the drone was shot down by a civilian with a hunting rifle over the Fatima Gate.The IDF confirmed that a small surveillance drone fell on the Lebanese side of the border during standard security activity in the area, but did not specify whether the drone was shot down or fell. There was no mention of whether any security information was compromised or not in the incident. According to Army Radio, usually the IDF states whether any information was compromised.Video of the incident was shared on social media and by the Lebanese broadcaster MTV.In September, Hezbollah claimed to have shot down a drone over south Lebanon. The IDF denied the claims that it was shot down, stating that a small surveillance drone crashed and no intelligence was compromised.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });