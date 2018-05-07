May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Lebanon results are 'victory' for the resistance

By REUTERS
May 7, 2018 18:15
BEIRUT - The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said on Monday election that results are a "political and moral victory" for the resistance, as it refers to itself and its regional allies.

In a televised address a day after Lebanon's first elections in nine years, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said "the parliamentary presence" created by Hezbollah and its allies would guarantee the protection of the "resistance."

Hezbollah was founded as a resistance movement to Israel.


