Hong Kong leader says rule of law being damaged, city's recovery will take long time

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 06:01
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that "lawbreaking activites in the name of freedom" were damaging the rule of law and that the Asian financial hub's recovery from anti-government protests could take a long time.

Her comments come after China said the anti-government protests that have swept the city over the past two months had begun to show "sprouts of terrorism".


