IAF aircraft circle over Turkish ship near Cyprus

Israel Air Force aircraft circled over a Turkish ship used for drilling for gas near the territorial waters of Cyprus on Sunday, according to Mako news.The move by the IAF was likely carried out in response to an incident two weeks ago in which an Israeli research ship was driven out of the area by Turkish forces, even though Turkey has no authority over those waters.The Israeli research vessel was staffed by researchers from Ben Gurion University and a Cypriot geologist who were conducting research in the area with permission from the local government.