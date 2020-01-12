The Israel’s Air Force’s fleet of Yas’ur transport helicopters have gradually returned to operational duty several months after it was grounded following a catastrophic engine fire.

In September a Yas’ur helicopter was completely destroyed following a technical malfunction in it’s engine.

The helicopter was one of three en route to a base in southern Israel for a training exercise and was flying at a height of 170 meters [557 feet] when the third aircraft notified the pilots of the fire in the engine.

The pilots carried out the emergency landing within a minute of the fire breaking out, landing outside the community of Beit Kama in the northern Negev desert. All 11 soldiers from the elite Shaldag commando unit and two pilots onboard the aircraft made it out unhurt.

On Sunday IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin decided that despite the investigation into the incident not completed, the fleet would return to the skies after extensive maintenance and inspection work has been carried out on the platforms.

“In the last month, a comprehensive and professional investigation, which has not yet been completed, is being carried out by a team of experts led by Col.A,” the military said, adding that Norkin “received the interim findings and the recommendations of the expert team formulated with the CH-53 helicopter manufacturer.

The recommendations included the steps required for the safe redeployment of the Yas’ur.

The interim findings of the investigation provided data about the possible causes of the accident and the ways to safely return the Yas’ur to flight, but have not yet conclusively determined the cause of the crash of the helicopter.

According to a statement released by the military, all work is being done in coordination with the manufacturer and other militaries who operate similar helicopters in order “to enable the platform to return to flight safely.”

First used by the IAF in 1969, the Yas’ur helicopters are the air force’s primary helicopter used regularly to transport soldiers and equipment. They have also taken part in a wide variety of missions, including secret operations as well as search and rescue missions, and are used regularly to transport soldiers and equipment.

While the aging helicopters have been upgraded with 20 new electronic systems and missile defense, the IAF will still need to replace them by 2025 when they will be more than 50 years old.

The IAF plans to buy some 20 new heavy-lift helicopters – in other words, one squadron – to replace the current CH-53 Sea Stallion squadron at the Tel Nof Base. The two options in the running are Lockheed Martin Sikorsky’s CH-53K King Stallion, the same maker of the Yas’ur, and Boeing’s Ch-47F Chinook helicopter.