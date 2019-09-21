Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF arrest Palestinian with knife, tear gas near Nablus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 21, 2019 23:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF forces arrested a Palestinian carrying a knife and tear gas next to the town of Beit Furik east of Nablus in the West Bank on Saturday night, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The suspect was transferred to security forces for questioning.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 21, 2019
Shelly Yachimovich: Be smart, Gantz

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut