IDF arrest Palestinian with knife, tear gas near Nablus

IDF forces arrested a Palestinian carrying a knife and tear gas next to the town of Beit Furik east of Nablus in the West Bank on Saturday night, according to an IDF spokesperson.



The suspect was transferred to security forces for questioning.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });