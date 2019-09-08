Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF arrests two Palestinian suspects who crossed the Gaza security fence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 8, 2019 20:12
Breaking news

Breaking news

The IDF arrested two Palestinians who crossed the security fence south of the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening, an IDF spokesperson reported.

The two were carrying a knife and a wire-cutter, and it appears they were planning to set a fire in Israel. They were taken into custody for investigation. 


