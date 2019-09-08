IDF arrests two Palestinian suspects who crossed the Gaza security fence

The IDF arrested two Palestinians who crossed the security fence south of the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening, an IDF spokesperson reported.



The two were carrying a knife and a wire-cutter, and it appears they were planning to set a fire in Israel. They were taken into custody for investigation.



