IDF attacks terror targets after rocket barrage in Gaza border communities

By TAMAR BEERI  
JANUARY 31, 2020 04:21
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza. (photo credit: REUTERS)
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The IDF attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night in response to a barrage of rockets sent into Israel a few hours prior.
IDF airplanes and fighter jets attacked a long line of terrorist targets belonging to Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Among other targets, the IDF struck an underground cell belonging to the terrorist organization.
The attack, according to the IDF, significantly deterred Hamas's ability to build upwards.
A few hours earlier, three rockets entered Israel from the Gaza Strip, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome system and one which landed in an open field near Sapir College in Sderot.
A mother and her baby were injured in the panic that ensued from the sirens.
Tensions have significantly risen in the region ever since US President Donald Trump announced his "Deal of the Century," a peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict which was not highly approved of by Palestinians.


